Cargo ship drops containers in North Sea, items wash up on Dutch islands: RTL

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dozens of containers with items including flat-screen televisions washed up on the Dutch islands of Terschelling and Vlieland after a vessel lost its cargo in heavy seas, a report by RTL Nieuws said, citing a Dutch coast guard.

The RTL report said that up to 200 containers may have fallen off the Panamanian-flagged MSC ZOE in rough weather.

RTL showed treasure hunters looking at an array of items that have washed up on shore of the islands, including light bulbs and televisions.