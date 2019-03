FILE PHOTO: A makeshift memorial is seen at the site of a tram shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch judge on Friday extended for two weeks the detention of the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in the city of Utrecht this week.

Prosecutors accuse Gokmen Tanis, 37, of carrying out the March 18 shooting aboard a tram out of terrorist motive. The Utrecht District Court said the judge had ruled that he should be permitted to communicate only with a lawyer. [nL8N2161WL]