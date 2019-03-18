Dutch counter-terrorism agency: Utrecht shooter remains at large

Police are seen after a shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

UTRECHT (Reuters) - A suspect who shot several people on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday, one of them believed to be fatally, remains at large, the head of the counter-terrorism agency said.

“In Utrecht there was a shooting at several locations,” Netherlands Counter-Terrorism Agency head Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg told a news conference. “A lot is still unclear at this point and local authorities are working hard to establish all the facts. What we already know is that a culprit is at large.

He declined to comment on the number of injured or what condition the victims were in.