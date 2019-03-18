Dutch province of Utrecht to remain at top terrorism threat level

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Monday extended its highest terrorism threat level for the province of Utrecht until at least 10 p.m. (2100 GMT), as a Turkish man suspected of a lethal gun attack was still at large.

The counter-terrorism agency NCTV said it could not rule out terrorism as a motive for the attack in which three people were killed and five wounded on a tram in Utrecht earlier in the day.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported the man’s motive appeared to be family-related, citing relatives.