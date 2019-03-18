Dutch raise terrorism threat to maximum in Utrecht after shooting

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government raised the terrorism threat level to the highest possible in the province of Utrecht on Monday following a shooting on a tram.
The National Anti-Terrorism Coordinator said it had raised alert level as the suspected shooter was still at large.
Security was increased at schools, mosques and transportation hubs after the shooting, which Dutch police believe has left one person dead and several more injured.
Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alison Williams