Utrecht attacker fired at relative over 'family reasons': Anadolu, citing relatives

Police is seen after a shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

ANKARA (Reuters) - The gunman involved in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht fired at his relative over “family reasons” and later shot at others trying to help, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said on Monday, citing the gunman’s relatives.

The gunman, identified as Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis by Dutch police, shot dead three people and wounded nine on a tram in Utrecht on Monday and police said they were hunting for a 37-year-old man after an apparent terrorist attack.