World News
March 18, 2019 / 4:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Utrecht attacker fired at relative over 'family reasons': Anadolu, citing relatives

1 Min Read

Police is seen after a shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

ANKARA (Reuters) - The gunman involved in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht fired at his relative over “family reasons” and later shot at others trying to help, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said on Monday, citing the gunman’s relatives.

The gunman, identified as Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis by Dutch police, shot dead three people and wounded nine on a tram in Utrecht on Monday and police said they were hunting for a 37-year-old man after an apparent terrorist attack.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below