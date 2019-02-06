Dutch police shoot and kill gunman near central bank

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch police said on Wednesday they shot and killed a man on a path behind the country’s central bank in Amsterdam after he brandished a firearm at them.

They had been responding to reports of a man with a gun on an adjoining street when he “came at the agents with the weapon.” He died of his injuries while a bystander was wounded, police said in a statement.

Local television station AT5 published photos of ambulances at the scene and cited eyewitnesses as saying around 20 shots were fired.

Police said the area has been cordoned off and the incident, which occurred at around 7:15 p.m., was being investigated.

