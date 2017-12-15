FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 15, 2017 / 4:12 PM / in 42 minutes

Man with knife shot at Amsterdam airport; suspect is known offender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutchman wielding a knife was shot by military police on Friday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and taken into custody, an official said.

There were no reports of other injuries.

“The suspect in the incident is a 29-year-old man from The Hague,” police said in a tweet. “The man is known to the police in connection with previous violent incidents.”

The man had made threats with a knife and was shot at the central plaza of Schiphol airport, an area with shops and restaurants, spokesman Stan Verberkt said. “He was injured and has been taken into custody.”

No details of his condition were released.

The immediate area around the incident was closed to the public, but authorities gave the all clear and the airport was operating as usual, he said.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson

