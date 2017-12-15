FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 15, 2017 / 4:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Man with knife shot at Schiphol airport, taken into custody - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A man wielding a knife was shot by military police on Friday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and taken into custody, an official said.

There were no reports of other injuries.

“The man threatened with a knife and the military police shot him,” spokesman Stan Verberkt said. “He was injured and has been taken into custody.”

No details of his condition were released.

The immediate area around the incident was closed to the public, but the airport was functioning normally, he said.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson

