Odyssey SPAC targets 300 million euros for healthcare, TMT deal in Amsterdam IPO

LONDON (Reuters) - The founders of M&A advisory Zaoui & Co on Wednesday teamed up with the former head of Natixis Investment Managers to raise 300 million euros ($356.94 million) for a special purpose acquisition company in Amsterdam.

The SPAC, Odyssey Acquisition SA, is looking to target a company in the healthcare or technology, media and telecoms sectors, it said in a statement as part of a bookbuilding process.

($1 = 0.8405 euros)