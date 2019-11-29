World News
November 29, 2019 / 7:34 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Three wounded in stabbing in The Hague, manhunt under way: police

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch police said on Friday three people had been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague, and a manhunt was under way.

An area on a main shopping street near the town’s historic center was cordoned off, and dozens of police and ambulances were on the scene.

In a statement, Hague police said they were seeking a man aged 45-50 and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of North African descent.

Police said the man was wearing a shawl, a black jacket and wearing a grey tracksuit.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below