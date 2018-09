AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - An autumn North Sea storm disrupted traffic at Amsterdam’s Schiphol, Europe’s third-largest airport, forcing the cancellation of dozens of flights on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A view of Schiphol International Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Winds of up to 95 kilometers (60 miles) prompted Air France KLM, EastJet, Aeroflot, Delta, China Southern Airlines and others to scrap services to European cities.