January 17, 2018 / 3:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Storm to disrupt traffic at Amsterdam airport on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Air France-KLM has canceled 228 European flights to and from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport planned for Thursday morning, as a storm is expected to disrupt traffic at the Dutch national airport.

KLM, the operator of the canceled flights, on Wednesday said runway capacity at Schiphol will be severely restricted due to the storm, with heavy winds making ground handling operations impossible during a large part of Thursday morning.

Passengers of other flights should expect delays throughout the day, KLM said.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Toby Chopra

