AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Security guards will hold a 24-hour strike at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport and other as yet unnamed locations in the Netherlands on Sept. 4 to demand better working conditions, unions FNV and CNV said on Tuesday.

The guards at Schiphol, Europe’s third largest airport after London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle, have held several short work stoppages in recent weeks, causing no disruption to flights.