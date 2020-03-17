Dutch appeals court: no need for KPN, Ziggo to open networks to rivals

FILE PHOTO: KPN logo is seen at its headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday ruled the country’s two largest telecommunications providers, KPN NV and VodafoneZiggo, do not have to open their fixed-line networks to competition.

The country’s consumer watchdog ACM, had argued that the two together had too much power over the retail internet market. But The Hague Commercial Court of Appeal said the ACM had failed to “prove the existence of such a combined market power.”

KPN shares rose sharply on the news and were trading 6.8% higher at 11:05 GMT.