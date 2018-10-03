Turkey needs to take steps to revive EU accession process: Dutch minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s EU accession negotiations have come to a standstill, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on a visit to Ankara on Wednesday, and it must address issues including rule of law and human rights to make progress possible.

FILE PHOTO: The new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stef Blok speaks to the press upon arrival in The Hague, the Netherlands March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Speaking at a news conference alongside his Turkish counterpart, Blok also said Turkey faces economic challenges but offers enormous possibility for growth. Blok’s trip to Turkey came after the two countries decided in July to reinstate ambassadors who had been withdrawn earlier this year.