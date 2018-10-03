FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 3, 2018 / 12:55 PM / in an hour

Turkey needs to take steps to revive EU accession process: Dutch minister

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s EU accession negotiations have come to a standstill, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on a visit to Ankara on Wednesday, and it must address issues including rule of law and human rights to make progress possible.

FILE PHOTO: The new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stef Blok speaks to the press upon arrival in The Hague, the Netherlands March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Speaking at a news conference alongside his Turkish counterpart, Blok also said Turkey faces economic challenges but offers enormous possibility for growth. Blok’s trip to Turkey came after the two countries decided in July to reinstate ambassadors who had been withdrawn earlier this year.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.