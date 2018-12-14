Man charged after American student stabbed to death in the Netherlands

ROTTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch authorities on Friday charged a 23-year-old man in relation to the suspected murder of an American student in the port city of Rotterdam.

The victim, who was stabbed to death, was identified in local media reports as 21-year-old Sarah Papenheim, a psychology student from Andover, Minnesota, who was studying at the Erasmus University in the Dutch city.

The suspect was arraigned on Friday after being arrested on Wednesday, when Papenheim was found in her room with stab wounds, police spokeswoman Lillian van Duijvenbode said.

The man reportedly knew Papenheim and lived in the same student housing complex.