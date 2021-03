FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian payments group Nexi is pictured inside their headquarters in Milan, Italy, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Commission has given an unconditional authorization to the 7.8 billion euro ($9.28 billion) merger between Nexi and Nordic rival Nets, the Italian payment group said on Tuesday.

The merger will create the Europe’s largest payments group.