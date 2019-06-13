Brazil's Magazine Luiza matches SBF offer for Netshoes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA rose its offer to buy online sports retailer Netshoes Cayman Ltd to $3.70 per share, matching an offer by contender Grupo SBF SA, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Magazine Luiza, which had previously offered $3 per share of Netshoes, said in the filing that Netshoes’ board has reiterated its recommendation to approve the deal at a shareholders’ vote scheduled for Friday.

On Wednesday apparel retailer Grupo SBF SA, operator of Brazil’s Centauro stores, upped its own offer for the online sports retailer to $3.70 apiece, representing a $114.9 million bid.

SBF said its proposal included a 120 million real ($31 million) loan to boost Netshoes’ immediate working capital needs.