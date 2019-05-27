Deals
May 27, 2019 / 12:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Magazine Luiza raises offer to buy Netshoes to $93.18 million

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Netshoes Ltd said on Sunday Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA had raised its offer to buy the online shoe retailer to $3 per share from $2 per share in a deal that would value the company at about $93.18 million.

Netshoes’ board has approved the amendment and recommended that shareholders favor it, the company said in a statement.

The offer will be voted on at the shareholders assembly scheduled for May 30, Magazine Luiza said in a securities filing on Sunday evening.

Magazine Luiza decided to raise its offer after rival Brazilian retailer Grupo SBF SA, which controls sports goods retailer Centauro, offered $2.80 per Netshoes share on Thursday.

Although Netshoes shares have risen with competition between bidders, they are far from reaching the $18 price they were sold in the initial public offering two years ago.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo; Editing by Susan Thomas and Bill Trott

