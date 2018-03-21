FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 21, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust in joint bid for Network Rail's commercial property estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and the Wellcome Trust [WELLTF.UL] charity have made a joint bid to buy the commercial property portfolio of Britain’s Network Rail [NETRAH.UL], a spokeswoman for the Wellcome Trust said.

A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sky News reported on Wednesday that the U.S. investment bank and the British medical charity have tabled a 1.2 billion pound ($1.7 billion) bid for about 5,500 premises owned by National Rail, the British state-backed entity which is independently run.

Goldman Sachs and Wellcome Trust declined to confirm details of the bid.

“Wellcome Trust and Goldman Sachs have submitted a non-binding indicative offer for the commercial estate of Network Rail,” a spokeswoman for Wellcome Trust said in an emailed statement.

A spokesman from Goldman Sachs confirmed the news but declined to comment further.

    ($1 = 0.7112 pounds)

    Reporting by Sarah Young; additional reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Costas Pitas and Susan Fenton

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.