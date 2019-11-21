Japan's Sony in talks to buy stake in India's Network18 Media: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: Sony Corp's logo is seen at its news conference in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - Japan’s Sony Corp (6758.T) is in talks to acquire a stake in Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s TV business, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS), Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Sony is doing the due diligence and considering several potential deal options, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and Sony did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.