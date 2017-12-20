FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 6:08 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Mistrial declared in case against Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the criminal case of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, who led a 2014 armed standoff with the U.S. government in a range-land dispute, and set a new trial date of Feb. 26 , 2018.

Bundy, two of his sons and another man had been charged with 15 criminal counts stemming from the confrontation, which galvanized right-wing militia groups challenging federal authority over vast tracts of public lands in the American West.

Reporting by John L. Smith

