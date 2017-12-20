Mistrial declared in case against Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the criminal case of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, who led a 2014 armed standoff with the U.S. government in a range-land dispute, and set a new trial date of Feb. 26 , 2018.

Bundy, two of his sons and another man had been charged with 15 criminal counts stemming from the confrontation, which galvanized right-wing militia groups challenging federal authority over vast tracts of public lands in the American West.