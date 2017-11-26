FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man who survived Las Vegas massacre killed on Nevada highway
November 26, 2017 / 8:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Man who survived Las Vegas massacre killed on Nevada highway

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Las Vegas man who survived the Oct. 1 mass shooting at an outdoor concert in his hometown was killed this month by a hit-and-run driver while hitchhiking on a Nevada highway, a local television station reported.

Roy McClellan, 52, was killed on Nov. 17 while walking on a highway in Pahrump, about 60 miles west of Las Vegas, KSNV-TV reported.

McClellan and his wife, Denise McClellan, survived the attack along the Las Vegas Strip by a gunman firing from a 32nd floor Mandalay Bay hotel room onto the crowd at a country music concert. In the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, 58 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

Denise McClellan told KSNV that the massacre had a profound effect on her husband, saying, “It was really messing with his head and he was going to therapy.”

The Nevada Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

The car that struck McClellan has been found and charges against the driver are pending, KSNV reported.

A Riverside, California couple, Dennis and Lorraine Carver, who together survived the Las Vegas shootings were killed in an automobile accident last month near their home.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Will Dunham

