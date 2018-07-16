Canadian miner Lundin plans to buy Nevsun Resources for C$1.4 billion

(Reuters) - Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) said on Monday it plans to make an offer to buy base metals company Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU.TO) for about C$1.4 billion ($1.07 billion).

FILE PHOTO: Workers and visitors walk within the processing plant at the Bisha Mining Share Company (BMSC) in Eritrea, operated by Canadian company Nevsun Resources, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

Lundin, which has been eyeing Nevsun’s Timok copper deposit in Serbia for years, offered C$4.75 per share, representing a premium of 12.8 percent to Nevsun’s closing price of C$4.21 on Monday.

Lundin and Euro Sun Mining Inc (ESM.TO) had previously disclosed an offer in May to buy Nevsun for C$1.5 billion which was rejected by the company saying it was too low and had a “problematic structure”.

“Our offer will represent the clearest path for Lundin Mining to acquire the Timok project and for Nevsun shareholders to realize on the value of their investment,” Paul Conibear, chief executive officer of Lundin, said on Monday.

Toronto-based Lundin said it might pull the offer if Nevsun implemented or attempted to implement any defensive tactics.