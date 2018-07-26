FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 7:49 AM / in 31 minutes

Lundin Mining begins all-cash offer to buy Nevsun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) said on Thursday that it formally commenced an offer to acquire Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU.TO) for C$4.75 per share in cash, valuing the base metals miner at around C$1.44 billion ($1.10 billion).

Earlier this month, Nevsun had said that rival Lundin’s offer of C$4.75 undervalues the company and its assets.

Lundin Mining said it intends to mail the offer to Nevsun’s security holders.

Lundin has been trying to acquire Nevsun’s large, high-grade Timok copper project in Serbia, but had no appetite for Nevsun’s Eritrean mine, so partnered with tiny mine developer Euro Sun Mining (ESM.TO) for its last buyout proposal for Nevsun.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

