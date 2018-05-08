FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 2:00 PM

Miner Nevsun says rejects Lundin, Euro Sun proposal as too low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources (NSU.TO) said on Tuesday that its board of directors had unanimously rejected a non-binding, unsolicited takeover proposal from Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) and Euro Sun Mining (ESM.TO), saying it was too low and had a “problematic structure”.

Nevsun said in a statement that the rejection followed an extensive engagement with fellow Canadian-based miner Lundin over several months with regard to a possible transaction.

    Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
