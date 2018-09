(Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU.TO) said on Wednesday it entered into an agreement pursuant to which China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd (601899.SS) will make an offer valued at C$1.86 billion ($1.41 billion) for the Canadian miner.

Zijin Mining will make a takeover bid for Nevsun at C$6.00 per share in cash, the company said in a statement.