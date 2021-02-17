Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes southeast of Loyalty Islands: USGS

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake had a depth of 12.6 kilometers (7.8 miles), the USGS said on.doi.gov/3kaCLSN.

A strong earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the Pacific last week as well, and caused New Zealand authorities to urge residents along the country’s northern coast to avoid beaches and shore areas.