(Reuters) - Australia’s New Century Resources Ltd (NCZ.AX) on Tuesday said it was in talks with global miner Vale’s (VALE3.SA) Canadian unit to buy the latter’s nickel and cobalt operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia.

New Century said it received a 60-day exclusivity period to acquire 95% of Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie S.A.S. (VNC), which owns and operates the Goro nickel and cobalt mine in New Caledonia.