New Hampshire hospital shooting suspect in custody: police

(Reuters) - Police in New Hampshire on Tuesday took into custody a suspect linked to an active shooting report at Dartmouth-Hitchcock hospital, a spokesman for the Lebanon, New Hampshire, police department said.

The hospital, the state’s largest, was locked down following reports of an active shooter, a spokesman said in an emailed message.

“The suspect involved was apprehended without incident,” New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald told reporters. He said there was no continuing threat to the public and ignored reporters’ questions as to whether anyone had been shot.

The hospital was declared clear and reopened, Dartmouth-Hitchcock said on Twitter. Staff were authorized to return to work or go home if a manager approves, it said, adding that security would remain in the building.

There was no confirmation that shots had been fired at the hospital, located near the Vermont border, about 105 miles northwest of Boston.