Rhode Island man accused of mom shooting in hospital due in court: media
September 13, 2017 / 9:37 AM / a month ago

Rhode Island man accused of mom shooting in hospital due in court: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man accused of shooting dead his 70-year-old mother as she lay in a hospital intensive care unit will appear at a New Hampshire Court on Wednesday, media reported.

Travis Frink, 49, of Warwick, Rhode Island, is suspected of shooting his mother Pamela Ferriere, 70, a patient in the intensive care unit of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Tuesday, WMUR 9 reported.

The hospital, the state’s largest, was locked down following reports of an active shooter. Frink was taken into custody without incident and no one else was injured, the station reported.

Frink will be arraigned in a Grafton County Superior Court in New Hampshire on a first degree murder charge, the local ABC affiliate reported.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

