Two injured in shooting at wedding in New Hampshire church

(Reuters) - Two people were shot and injured during a wedding at a church in New Hampshire on Saturday, police said. The shooter was subdued by wedding guests and arrested soon after.

Word of multiple gunshot victims at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham prompted police, fire and ambulance crews to rush to the simple white one-storey structure in the town about 30 miles (48 km) north of Boston.

The Pelham Police Department said in a statement that the shooting did “not appear to be a random event,” but did not elaborate. It said police were not immediately releasing the identities of the suspect and victims.

The two injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police did not describe the extent of the injuries.

The shooting delayed a planned noon funeral for a minister at the church who was shot dead in a separate shooting earlier in the month. Luis Garcia was killed on Oct. 1 at a house in the nearby town of Londonderry. A man with a history of drug crimes was charged with the shooting and remains in custody.

Earlier in the morning a community meeting about domestic abuse had been scheduled, according to the church’s website.