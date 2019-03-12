Australia's New Hope overcomes environmental hurdle on coal project

(Reuters) - New Hope Corp Ltd said on Tuesday that Queensland’s environmental department granted the coal miner an application to amend an environmental clearance permit for its New Acland Coal Mine Stage 3 project in the state.
The permit by the Queensland Department of Environment and Science, dubbed Environmental Authority, contained a host of tough conditions and was granted following amendments to noise limit conditions, the company said.
