Aussie coal miner New Hope posts 4 percent rise in half-year profit

(Reuters) - Australian coal miner New Hope Corp posted a 4 percent rise in its half-year net profit as a jump in revenue on stronger coal prices was partially offset by increased expenses.

Net profit for the six months to Jan. 31 came in at A$120.2 million ($85.33 million), compared with A$115.6 million in the year-earlier period, New Hope said in a statement.

The company had incurred one-time expenses over the past six months from its acquisition of further holdings in the Bengalla coal mine, of which it now owns about 80 percent.

Barring one-off expenses, New Hope’s net profit rose 33 percent to A$159.8 million in the half-year.

“The increased share in Bengalla and a five-year debt financing package will deliver certainty of funding to underpin the group’s growth initiatives over the medium term whilst maintaining a conservatively geared balance sheet,” Managing Director Shane Stephan said.

The company’s revenue jumped 21 percent over the period. It declared an interim dividend of 8 cents a share, compared with 6 cents in the prior period.

Earlier in the month, the company’s New Acland coal mine project cleared an environmental hurdle in the Australian state of Queensland, which now enables it to seek further permits to begin operations.

($1 = 1.4086 Australian dollars)