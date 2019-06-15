Flights halted at Newark after United plane skids off runway, no injuries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Flights were halted at New Jersey’s Newark airport on Saturday after a plane skidded off a runway while landing, but no one was hurt, federal officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said United Airlines Flight 627 landed at 1 p.m. from Denver and skidded off the left side of Runway 22 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The FAA issued a statement saying the left plane’s main landing gear was stuck in a grassy area and that the plane would be towed after passengers were evacuated.

Newark airport said arrivals and departures were on hold and advised travelers to check with their carrier.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.