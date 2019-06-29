U.S.
June 29, 2019 / 1:43 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Newark Airport‏ resumes flights after brief closure due to emergency

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New Jersey’s Newark Airport briefly suspended arrivals and departures on Saturday due to an emergency, officials said, and media reports said a plane had blown out a tire during a landing.

Without specifying the nature of the emergency, Newark Liberty International Airport said bit.ly/2KLrwB9 on Twitter that it had reopened and passengers should expect delays.

Citing law enforcement sources, an NBC affiliate in Connecticut said the pilot of the unidentified plane reported a hydraulic issue and blew out a tire after landing at the airport.

Airport representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

On June 15, tires on a United Airlines (UAL.O) jet blew out as it landed at Newark, causing delays but no injuries.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Franklin Paul and Paul Simao

