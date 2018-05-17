Multiple injuries in New Jersey school bus, dump truck crash

(Reuters) - Multiple people were injured when a school bus collided with a dump truck on a highway in New Jersey on Thursday, police said.

“There are serious injuries, but as far as how many, I don’t have a number,” said Alejandro Goez, a trooper with the New Jersey State Police, who are investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash.

Citing unnamed sources, New York NBC-affiliate News 4 reported that at least two people, one student and one adult chaperone, have died.

The bus was carrying middle school students from Paramus, USA TODAY Network reported.

The crash, in Mount Olive Township in Morris County, shut all westbound lanes of I-80 and was “serious,” New Jersey State Police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information on the crash, the agency said on Twitter.

