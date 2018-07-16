School buses collide in New Jersey, 23 children injured

(Reuters) - At least three school buses collided in southern New Jersey on Monday, injuring 23 children and an adult staff member returning from a summer day camp, police officials said.

All 24 sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken to a local hospital, Medford Township Police Chief Richard Meder said.

Another 67 children and 10 camp staff members were taken back to the camp following the crash, which took place at about 4 p.m. on the border of Medford Township and Medford Lakes in Burlington County, Meder said.

Medford Lakes Borough said on its Facebook page that “no serious injuries” had been reported in the crash, but advised motorists to avoid the area.

Investigators from Medford Township were investigating the cause of the crash in southwest New Jersey, about 25 miles east of Philadelphia.