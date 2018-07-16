FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

School buses collide in New Jersey, multiple injuries reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least three school buses carrying children from a day camp collided in southern New Jersey on Monday, injuring several dozen people and sending more than 20 of them to local hospitals, a county official said.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or fatalities in the crash in Medford Lakes, said Dave Kinney, a supervisor at the Burlington County, New Jersey 911 communications center.

“I’m sure a lot of them were students or children,” Kinney said, adding that 23 people were transported to a hospital following the accident at about 4 p.m. eastern time.

Medford Lakes Borough said on its Facebook page that “no serious injuries” had been reported in the crash, but advised motorists to avoid the area.

At least 35 people were injured in the accident, police told the local CBS affiliate.

Medford Lakes is in southwest New Jersey, about 25 miles east of Philadelphia.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Bill Berkrot

