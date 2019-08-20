New Jersey man charged with hoarding weapons and racist propaganda due in court

(Reuters) - A New Jersey man charged with possessing an arsenal of weapons as well as methamphetamine and racist propaganda is due to appear in federal court on Tuesday, U.S. prosecutors said.

When New Jersey State Police responded to the scene of a vehicle crash in July, they found firearms and ammunition inside the crashed car of Joseph Rubino, 57, who had been previously convicted of issuing a bad check, according to court documents.

Law enforcement later found more than 20 weapons including several assault rifles, pistols, and a grenade launcher, as well as a ballistics vest, high capacity magazines, 70 grams of methamphetamine and seven kilograms of marijuana in Rubino’s car and at his home, prosecutors said.

Authorities also said they found a box containing clothing and bumper stickers with white supremacist and neo-Nazi symbols and racist propaganda, including a document that appeared to be an instruction manual for owning a slave.

If convicted, Rubino could face life in prison.