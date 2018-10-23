New Jersey viral outbreak leaves six children dead, 12 ill

(Reuters) - Six children died and 12 others became sick following an outbreak of adenovirus at a rehabilitation center in Haskell, New Jersey, the state’s Health Department said on Tuesday.

Adenoviruses frequently cause mild illness, with cold-like symptoms, particularly in young children. But the children affected in this case have compromised immune systems, the health department said.

The Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, which includes a pediatrics center, has been instructed not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends, the department said.

“This strain of virus tends to cause outbreaks in centers of communal living and has ... unfortunately led to deaths,” Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the state’s health department commissioner, said on Twitter. “We take this very seriously.”

Health department officials were at the center on Tuesday and also on Sunday and found minor hand-washing deficiencies, the department said. Health officials are working with the center on infection control issues.

The health department will continue an active on-site surveillance and has recommended measures to protect against the further spread of infection, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Twitter.

“Heartbroken that several children have lost their lives in an adenovirus outbreak in Haskell,” Murphy said.

An administrator at the center did not respond to requests for comment.

The facility’s pediatrics center serves newborns to 22-year-olds who are “medically fragile” and provides an individualized program for each child, the center’s website said. From preschool through high school, children learn in classrooms that are handicapped accessible and set up for ventilator use, it said.

“At this time, we are not releasing ages or other medical information to protect patient privacy,” health department spokeswoman Nicole Kirgan said.

Haskell is located about 32 miles northwest of New York.