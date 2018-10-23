Six children dead, 12 others ill after New Jersey viral outbreak

(Reuters) - Six children are dead and 12 others are sick following an outbreak of adenovirus at a rehabilitation center in Haskell, New Jersey, the New Jersey Health Department said on Tuesday.

Adenoviruses frequently cause mild illness, with cold-like symptoms, particularly in young children. But the children affected have compromised immune systems, the health department said.

The Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation has been instructed not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends, the department said.

Department officials were at the center on Tuesday and also on Sunday and found minor hand-washing deficiencies, the department said. Health officials are working with the center on infection control issues.