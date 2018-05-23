New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law

(Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed several bills on Wednesday to advance the state’s clean energy goals, including a controversial bill that would subsidize the continued operation of nuclear power plants, which generate electricity without producing carbon emissions.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks after taking the oath of office in Trenton, New Jersey, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The new nuclear law, which is expected to cost about $300 million a year, establishes a Zero Emissions Certificate (ZEC) program to maintain New Jersey’s nuclear energy supply, which contributes close to 40 percent of the state’s electric capacity and is by far its largest source of carbon free energy, the governor said in a statement.

Plants seeking to participate in the program would be required, among other things, to demonstrate that they make a significant contribution to New Jersey air quality and that they are at risk of closure within three years.

There are four reactors operating in New Jersey. Three are located at the Salem-Hope Creek nuclear plant and are operated by a unit of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, the state’s biggest power company.

The other reactor, Oyster Creek, is owned by Exelon Corp, which also owns part of the Salem reactors. Exelon plans to shut Oyster Creek in October 2018 under a long-standing agreement with the state.

“Exelon commends New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy...by signing into law a package of legislation that will help to preserve 90 percent of New Jersey’s carbon-free power, protect 5,800 jobs and save residents and businesses $400 million on their electric bills,” Exelon said in a statement.

The new law gives the state’s Board of Public Utilities broad latitude to adjust ZEC payments as necessary to meet a plant’s actual financial need. A plant seeking to participate in the program would be required to certify that it is not receiving funding from any other federal, regional, or state source that would negate the need for the ZEC.

PSEG has warned that it could shut its reactors if they do not receive some sort of federal or state assistance.

Nuclear operators have shut several reactors over the past few years and plan to close more as cheap natural gas from shale fields has depressed power prices in recent years, making it uneconomic for generators to keep operating some nuclear plants.