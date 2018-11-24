Shooting at New Jersey mall, one injured: media

(Reuters) - At least one person was injured in a shooting at a New Jersey mall that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers, a local radio station reported.

Radio station WCBS 880 reported that multiple shots were fired at the Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and one man was shot in the arm.

The Elizabeth Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers and medical personnel had responded to two medical calls at the Jersey Gardens Mall and police were investigating the incident.