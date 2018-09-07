FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 10:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fuel transfers suspended at Buckeye Terminal, New Jersey after spill: local media

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fuel transfers at the Buckeye Terminal in Port Reading, New Jersey were temporarily suspended following a diesel fuel spill on Thursday, a local media report said on Friday, citing the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m local time on Thursday and occurred during a product transfer at the terminal, the report said, adding an unknown amount of diesel fuel spilled into the Arthur Kill Waterway.

"All fuel transfers at the facility are temporarily suspended until investigators can determine the cause of the spill and the facility can safely conduct fueling operations," NJ Advance Media said on its website. (bit.ly/2oQoXke)

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

