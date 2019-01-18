Skier dies after caught in New Mexico avalanche: hospital source

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - A skier died in New Mexico on Thursday after he was caught in an avalanche at Taos Ski Valley, a Taos hospital employee said.

The skier was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos and later died of his injuries, according to the hospital employee who asked not to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Hospital spokeswoman Renee Laughlin declined to comment on the condition of the skier and said Holy Cross was not releasing any further information on the man “out of respect for the family.”