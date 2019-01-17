Two skiers rescued from avalanche at Taos, New Mexico

(Reuters) - Two skiers were rescued after an avalanche at a ski resort in Taos, New Mexico on Thursday, and no one else was believed to be trapped under the snow, a resort official said.

The skiers were taken to a medical clinic at Taos Ski Valley in northern New Mexico and their condition was not known, said Chris Stagg, a spokesman for the ski resort.

“As far as we know there are no others caught in the avalanche,” said Stagg.

The avalanche occurred on the K3 chute off of Kachina Peak at about 11.45 a.m. local time in an area open to skiers, and Taos Valley Ski Patrol immediately responded, Stagg said.